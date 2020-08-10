Expand / Collapse search

Report: Big Ten cancels football season over COVID-19 concerns

FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Big Ten season is canceled, according to Chris Solari, Michigan State football/men's basketball reporter with the Detroit Free Press.

Conversely, Peter Thamel, the National College football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports tweeted the following: 

This decision will significantly impact the following schools:

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Northwestern
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Purdue
  • Rutgers
  • Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 23: The Big Ten Conference logo at Memorial Stadium following a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers on November 23, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN.(Photo by James Black/I

