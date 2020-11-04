49ers shut down facility following positive COVID test

article

A San Francisco 49ers player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has been shut down as contact tracing protocol is initiated, the team confirmed Wednesday.

The latest setback for the Niners comes one day before the team was set to host the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium for Thursday Night Football. According to a statement released by the team, the player who tested positive immediately went into self-quarantine after receiving the results.

"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals," the statement said, in part.

The 49ers have not yet confirmed who tested positive, nor has any official word been announced for what this means for Thursday night's game. ESPN's Adam Schefter, who first reported a player tested positive, said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne contracted the virus.

All team functions will be held virtually on Wednesday, the team said.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

Now at the midway point, the season has been tough for the 4-4 Niners. Injury news has been piling up since the start and they just lost two offensive captains. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle both left Sunday's loss to the Seahawks with injuries. They'll each miss extended time, and possibly the rest of the season.