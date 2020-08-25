Expand / Collapse search

POSTPONED: Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals Thursday night on FOX 35

Published 
Updated 16 hours ago
Sports
FOX 35 Orlando
article

PROGRAM ALERT: This game has been postponed.  Instead, we will be airing two back-to-back episodes of Master Chef followed by coverage of the Republican National Convention at 10 p.m. 

FOX 35 News at 10 will air on FOX 35 Plus (WRBW-TV) and will be streamed on our website and mobile app at its regular time.  FOX 35 NewsEdge at 11 will air on FOX 35 following the RNC.

EARLIER: FOX 35 is your home for Major League Baseball!  The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX 35.  Watch FOX 35 News for the latest sports updates. 