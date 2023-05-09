Orlando Weather Forecast: Expect a hot day across Central Florida

Today's high: 91 degrees | Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect a hot day for Central Florida. High near 91 for the inland Counties, low-mid 80s along the coast as a PM ocean breeze keeps things a bit cooler there. The only chance for a shower or storm could be up near Flagler County as some of our forecast models are showing a slight chance after 4pm. Otherwise, the lion's share of the forecast area remains dry, humidity creeps up a bit as well.

BEACHES: Looks like a sun-cloud mix for the beaches today. PM breezes turn the volume down a bit in the high temp department. Moderate risk of rip currents today. Surf rolls in at 1-3' as a small long period Northeast swell funnels in. Local winds will stack out of the South-Southwest early, becoming more Southeasterly in the PM seabreeze after 12pm or so.

THEME PARKS: A great day for the theme parks with no rain and lots of sunshine. Highs will warm to the lower 90s with a light breeze. Don't forget the sunblock, you'll need it. Hydrate and maybe treat yourself to a Disney Dog...extra mustard is a must! Enjoy!



OUTLOOK:It's a rather Summer like outlook for the area over the next several days. Highs will dabble in the very warm 80s and even 90s at times. A weak front will approach the region Wednesday into Thursday. This feature will spark up the rain chances for the area both days.

Coverage holds in the 50% range during this time. While severe storms are not expected, a few of the more robust storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and a few lightning strikes. After the front moves away, skies dry on Friday with a dry, hot Mother's Day weekend expected...stay tuned!