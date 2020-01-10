Orlando Pride signs UCF alumna Carrie Lawrence

article

Orlando Pride has signed Orlando native Carrie Lawrence as a supplemental player ahead of the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season. The defender spent the 2018 season as a training player for the Pride.

In addition, the Club has waived forward Danica Evans, who will be departing the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to pursue a playing opportunity in Europe.

“We are thrilled to have Carrie join our roster as she is someone we would have liked to sign last year but were unable to. She trained hard with us every day and was a clear representative of the culture we are building at the Club,” Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. “We are very happy to reward her with this contract and excited about the depth she brings to our back line.”

Lawrence, 22, is a 2019 graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she was a three-year letterwinner for the Knights. From 2016-18, Lawrence made 49 appearances totaling four goals and 11 assists.

Prior to joining the Knights, Lawrence spent her freshman season at the University of South Carolina where she scored two goals and added an assist over 20 appearances.

Evans, 24, was drafted with the Pride’s first pick (No. 22 overall) in the 2017 NWSL College Draft out of Colorado University.

The Littleton, Colo., native finishes her career with the Pride with two goals and one assist, including the first-ever goal scored by the Pride at the then-named Orlando City Stadium - an 87th-minute equalizer in the Pride’s 2017 season opener against Washington.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank Danica for her three years with the Club. We wish her the best of luck in the next chapter of her career,” Ustruck said.