Orlando Pride prepare for road match against Angel City FC

The Orlando Pride head to Los Angeles this Sunday for their first cross-country trip of the season. They're also looking for their first win in all competitions.

This Orlando team has shown flashes of good play this season, but the Pride have also let bad spells of play derail their entire game, which is something they're aware of and want to correct.

"We're just really focusing on competing hard this week and recognizing when a goal is scored, we can get one back. And so we're adding rules to some of our small-sided games of encouraging that response. Like, how do we respond?" explained head coach Amanda Cromwell. "We might make mistakes, we might concede, but what's our response to it, knowing we can score goals, we can tie it up, and we can go ahead and so it's really about mentality and the competition this week."

The kickoff for the match at Banc of California Stadium is 8 p.m. on Sunday.