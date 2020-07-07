Orlando Magic player tests positive for COVID-19

article

Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman confirms to FOX 35 Sports that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The first six teams — Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Utah, and Washington — were expected on Tuesday at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex. Another eight teams arrive Wednesday with the last eight are traveling on Thursday.

Weitman said the positive player, who was not named, did not travel with the team on Tuesday. Markelle Fultz's arrival was delayed; however, it was not because of the coronavirus, Weitman added.

The NBA has devised a plan to quarantine players who have tested negative in what they are calling a "bubble." All teams will be at Disney for at least 5 1/2 weeks and some teams will be there for more than three months. It will involve daily testing, separation from friends and family for weeks, and strict regulations. In their rooms, a welcome kit including a thermometer, pulse oximeter, and two optional items — a physical distancing sensor and an Oura Ring that tracks sleep and activity — will be awaiting players and staff, FOX Sports is reporting. The NBA's last round of mandatory testing before travel was on June 23.

The Wednesday arrivals are scheduled to include Boston, Dallas, the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, Miami, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Sacramento. On Thursday, Houston, Indiana, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Portland, San Antonio, and Toronto make their way into the bubble.

The Magic and other teams arriving at Disney are expected to quarantine for two days before beginning practice. The Magic will play the first of their eight “seeding games” on Friday, July 31 against the Brooklyn Nets at the Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Game time is 2:30 p.m. (View Full Magic Schedule Here)