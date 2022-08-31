Orlando Magic: Large state-of-the-art training center opens downtown

article

Orlando Magic basketball players now have a new state-of-the-art facility to train at and it's reportedly at least 40% larger than any other team facility in the entire NBA.

AdventHealth, a partner with the team for more than 30 years, unveiled the new 130,000-square-foot facility called the AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday and FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff got a first look inside.

The center, located at South Division Avenue and West Central Boulevard, is the practice and a training home to the Orlando Magic, and also a destination sports-medicine center to Central Florida, AdventHealth said in a news release.

The facility features two full basketball practice courts that are 21,000 square feet, an outdoor lap pool, hydrotherapy, altitude chamber, training tables.

Image 1 of 17 ▼

The locker rooms also include a salon and sauna, and there's a family room on site equipped with a full kitchen and an outdoor patio with a view of the City Beautiful's downtown.

Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic center, told Shadoff he's never seen a facility like this in the NBA. He believes this will help recruiting free agents and will also help the team, as the players will use all the things to their benefit all the time.

"AdventHealth’s 33,300-square-foot medical center – designed for elite athletes, as well as youth athletes and weekend warriors – provides world-class, multi-discipline medicine with a focus on whole-person health and sports science," the hospital said in a news release. "Services will include orthopedics, primary care, sports medicine, imaging, rehabilitation and sports performance. Patients will also have access to AdventHealth’s network of sports-trained gastroenterologists, cardiologists, sleep, psychology and nutrition experts."