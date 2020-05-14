Orlando Magic begin voluntary, individual workouts

After a few days of waiting for COVID-19 test results to come back, Orlando Magic players were given the green light to return to their training facility for voluntary, individual workouts.

The players and staff have to practice strict social distancing and trainers wore masks and gloves. The trainers were all tested before being allowed entry.

It's just a first step, but a welcome one for Magic center Nik Vucavic who sent a message to fans after his first day back on the court.

"It felt good to get back here and to get some work in," Vucavic said. "I still want you guys to stay safe, be smart, listen to the experts...still a dangerous time for everybody...see you soon!"

The NBA began allowing teams to bring players back for into facilities on May 8th, but the Magic chose to wait. There were specific procedures in place for sanitization and social distancing. Last week, the team received permission to administer coronavirus tests to asymptomatic players.

"The Orlando Magic’s foremost priority remains everyone's health and well-being connected to the game and we will continue to follow the NBA’s guidelines, while also continuing to listen to public health experts and observe local governmental directives," the team said in a statement.