Orlando Magic trade Mo Bamba to Lakers for Patrick Beverley: NBA source

article

The Orlando Magic has traded center Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA deadline on Thursday. In return, the Magic acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley and receive a future second-round NBA Draft pick along with cash.

An NBA source tells FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff that they do not expect Beverley to report to the Magic, and he will not be a part of the team in Orlando – so the Magic essentially will be trading Bamba to the Lakers for cash and the second-round pick.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Beverley #21of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after being called for a foul in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER Expand

Bamba has spent the last five years with the Magic and was averaging seven points, four rebounds, and one block per game in limited minutes this season. He has had trouble finding time on the court with the Magic having a lot of talented, young, big men like Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter, Bol Bol, and Jonathan Isaac. The Lakers might use him more as they push for the play-in game.

The blockbuster news of the day came when it was reported that the Brooklyn Nets had agreed overnight to deal Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder — who later tweeted he was headed to Milwaukee — four first-round picks and additional draft compensation.

A day earlier, the Lakers agreed to send Russell Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal with Utah and Minnesota that brought D’Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles.

The Dallas Mavericks also may be stronger after acquiring Kyrie Irving to pair with Luka Doncic. Irving asked out of Brooklyn last week, frustrated by his negotiations for a contract extension, and he was headed West a few days later.

San Antonio added more assets to its rebuilding project by trading center Jakob Poeltl back to the Toronto Raptors for Khem Birch plus a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and a pair of second-round selections.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to acquire forward Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte and send forward Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a multi-team trade that also involves multiple draft picks.

The deadline was 3 p.m. EST, though most of the deals won’t be approved by the league office until much later; agreed-to deals were confirmed to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not yet official.