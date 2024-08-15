Orlando Magic unveil 2024-25 regular season schedule

The Orlando Magic are set to kick off the upcoming 2024-25 regular season at Miami on Oct. 23.

That's according to the recently unveiled regular season schedule that dropped Thursday afternoon.

The Magic, which finished 47-35 last season, are hot off a postseason run that ended with a series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 07: Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando Magic celebrates scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Kia Center on April 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, Expand

Orlando Magic select Tristan Da Silva in first round of 2024 NBA Draft

The upcoming season will feature five nationally televised games, with three on TNT and two on ESPN. The local TV schedule will be announced at a later date.

Fans have 19 weekend home games to look forward to, plus 13 back-to-back contests and key homestands, including two six-game stretches in late December and late February into early March.

Also this season, the Magic will participate in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, starting with Group Play games in November, followed by Knockout rounds in December. The Championship is set for Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

The season culminates with a home game against the Boston Celtics on April 9 and a final away game at Atlanta on April 13.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

Orlando Magic 2024-25 schedule

Preseason

Oct. 7 (Monday): at New Orleans - 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 (Wednesday): at San Antonio - 8 p.m.

Oct. 11 (Friday): vs. New Orleans - 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 (Friday): vs. Philadelphia - 7 p.m.

Regular season

*Emirates NBA Cup game

Oct. 23 (Wednesday): at Miami - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 (Friday): vs. Brooklyn - 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 (Saturday): at Memphis - 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Oct. 28 (Monday): vs. Indiana - 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 (Wednesday): at Chicago - 8 p.m.

Nov. 1 (Friday): at Cleveland - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 3 (Sunday): at Dallas - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 (Monday): at Oklahoma City - 9:15 p.m.

Nov. 6 (Wednesday): at Indiana - 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 (Friday): vs. New Orleans - 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 (Sunday): vs. Washington - 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 (Tuesday): vs. Charlotte* - 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 (Wednesday): vs. Indiana - 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 (Friday): vs. Philadelphia* - 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 (Monday): at Phoenix - 9 p.m.

Nov. 20 (Wednesday): at L.A. Clippers - 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 (Thursday): at L.A. Lakers - 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 (Saturday): vs. Detroit - 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 (Monday): at Charlotte - 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 (Wednesday): vs. Chicago - 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 (Friday): at Brooklyn* - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 (Sunday): at Brooklyn - 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 (Tuesday): at New York* - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 4 (Wednesday): at Philadelphia - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 (Friday): at Philadelphia - 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 (Sunday): vs. Phoenix - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10-17: Emirates NBA Cup TBA

Dec. 19 (Thursday): vs. Oklahoma City - 7 p.m. (TNT)

Dec. 21 (Saturday): vs. Miami - 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 (Monday): vs. Boston - 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 (Thursday): vs. Miami - 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 (Friday): vs. New York - 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 (Sunday): vs. Brooklyn - 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 (Wednesday): at Detroit - 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 (Friday): at Toronto - 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 (Sunday): vs. Utah - 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 (Monday): at New York - 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 (Thursday): vs. Minnesota - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Jan. 10 (Friday): vs. Milwaukee - 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 (Sunday): vs. Philadelphia - 6 p.m.

Jan. 15 (Wednesday): at Milwaukee - 8 p.m.

Jan. 17 (Friday): at Boston - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 19 (Sunday): vs. Denver - 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 (Tuesday): at Toronto - 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 (Thursday): vs. Portland - 7 p.m.

Jan. 25 (Saturday): vs. Detroit - 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 (Monday): at Miami - 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 (Thursday): at Portland - 10 p.m.

Feb. 1 (Saturday): at Utah - 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 (Monday): at Golden State - 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Feb. 5 (Wednesday): at Sacramento - 10 p.m.

Feb. 6 (Thursday): at Denver - 9 p.m.

Feb. 8 (Saturday): vs. San Antonio - 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 (Monday): vs. Atlanta - 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 (Wednesday): vs. Charlotte - 7 p.m.

Feb. 14-18: NBA All-Star Break

Feb. 20 (Thursday): at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 (Friday): vs. Memphis - 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 (Sunday): vs. Washington - 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 (Tuesday): vs. Cleveland - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 27 (Thursday): vs. Golden State - 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 (Sunday): vs. Toronto - 6 p.m.

Mar. 4 (Tuesday): vs. Toronto - 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 (Saturday): at Milwaukee - 8 p.m.

Mar. 10 (Monday): at Houston - 8 p.m.

Mar. 12 (Wednesday): vs. Chicago - 7 p.m.

Mar. 14 (Friday): at Minnesota - 8 p.m.

Mar. 16 (Sunday): at Cleveland - 6 p.m.

Mar. 17 (Monday): at San Antonio - 8 p.m.

Mar. 19 (Wednesday): vs. Houston - 7 p.m.

Mar. 21 (Friday): at Washington - 7 p.m.

Mar. 24 (Monday): vs. L.A. Lakers - 7 p.m.

Mar. 25 (Tuesday): at Charlotte - 7 p.m.

Mar. 27 (Thursday): vs. Dallas - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Mar. 29 (Saturday): vs. Sacramento - 5 p.m.

Mar. 31 (Monday): vs. L.A. Clippers - 7 p.m.

Apr. 3 (Thursday): at Washington - 7 p.m.

Apr. 6 (Sunday): at New Orleans - 7 p.m.

Apr. 8 (Tuesday): vs. Atlanta - 7 p.m.

Apr. 9 (Wednesday): vs. Boston - 7 p.m.

Apr. 11 (Friday): at Indiana - 7 p.m.

Apr. 13 (Sunday): at Atlanta - 1 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: