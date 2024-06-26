Orlando Magic select Tristan Da Silva in first round of 2024 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic selected University of Colorado forward Tristan Da Silva in the first round (18th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 6’8", 217 veteran scorer from Germany has 98 career starts during four seasons (2020-24) at the University of Colorado. In a leading role the past two years, he averaged 15.9 points while shooting 39.5% on 3s.

He was named to the 2023-24 All-Pac 12 Second Team, earned Pac 12 All-Tournament Team honors, and helped the Buffaloes reach the Sweet Sixteen during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Born in Muniuch, Germany, Da Silva played for Schwabing in the Regionalliga and IBA Muenchen in Germany's NBBL.