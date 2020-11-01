Orlando Lions win 1-0 over Montreal Impact

article

Orlando City SC (10-3-8, 38 points) earned a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact (7-13-2, 23 points) on Sunday night at Red Bull Arena, serving as the Club’s fourth clean sheet in the calendar year.

Daryl Dike scored the eventual game-winner in the 39th minute of play, his third goal in as many contests and seventh total on the year. Mauricio Pereyra earned the assist on that finish in his return to the lineup for the first time since October 3. On the defensive end, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese registered five saves on the night, one shy of his season-high, to earn his third shutout as a Lion.

With the victory, Head Coach Oscar Pareja moves up the ranks of MLS all-time coaching wins, earning his 113th career victory to tie former D.C. United Head Coach Ben Olsen at eighth on the list. Pareja reached that mark in 257 games, 75 fewer than Olsen’s 334.