Orlando City SC to begin full-team training on Monday

article

Orlando City SC announced that the Club will begin full team training sessions this morning at the Orlando City SC Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts.

The Club’s training plan was reviewed and approved by Orlando Health, local infectious disease experts and Major League Soccer. In compliance with MLS protocol for the return to full team training, media will not be granted access to the training ground, but the Club will continue to provide B-roll footage and photos from each training session including regular comments from players and coaches.



Orlando City will continue preparations for its MLS is Back Tournament opener against Inter Miami CF on Wednesday, July 8 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.



In order to maintain a safe environment for all players and staff, individual club plans must remain in compliance with local health and government policies and adhere to detailed health and safety protocols that were created in consultation with medical and infectious disease experts. Those guidelines can be found here.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.