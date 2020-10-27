Orlando City SC takes tough defense into matchup against Atlanta United FC

article

Orlando City SC hosts Atlanta United FC on a defensive hot streak. Orlando City SC has conceded just nine goals over the last 10 games.

Orlando City SC is 8-2-6 in conference games. Chris Mueller ranks third in Eastern Conference action with five assists. Orlando City SC has 25 assists.

Atlanta United FC is 4-11-4 against conference opponents. Atlanta United FC is 3-8-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

