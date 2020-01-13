Orlando City SC signs Brazilian Midfielder Júnior Urso

article

Orlando City SC has acquired midfielder Ocimar de Almeida Júnior, better known as Júnior Urso, via transfer ahead of the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. As Urso will make above the maximum salary budget charge, the club will determine his roster designation ahead of the MLS Roster Compliance date.

“We are very excited to welcome Júnior Urso to Orlando City. Coming from a renowned club like Corinthians, he brings a great amount of international experience to Orlando while allowing us to add more depth and a new skill set to our midfield,” said Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi. “He possesses great vision and abilities on the ball and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our roster.”

The 30-year-old midfielder joins the Lions from Brazilian Série A side Corinthians, where he spent the entirety of the 2019 season. In that span, Urso appeared in 48 matches for the Timão across all competitions, scoring five goals while helping lead the team to a Campeonato Paulista title.

Prior to his time with Corinthians, Urso spent nearly five seasons in the Chinese Super League. He spent his first two years in China as a member of Shandong Luneng from 2014-16, appearing in 64 matches and scoring 14 goals before going on loan to Atlético Mineiro of Brazil’s Série A for the 2016 season. While with Atlético, he registered 48 appearances while netting seven goals.

Urso finished his time in China with Guangzhou R&F, where he moved in 2017. In two years with the club, he tallied 46 caps, scoring eight goals before departing following the 2018 season.

The Taboão da Serra native began his career in his home nation with Santo André in 2009 before transferring to Ituano the following year. In 2011 his federative rights were purchased by Avaí and subsequently loaned to Paraná Clube before he was called back for Série A play. Following the 2011 season, he joined fellow top-flight club Coritiba, where he totaled 90 appearances and scored four goals in two seasons from 2012-13.

