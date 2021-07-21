Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Exploria Stadium sold to Wilf family

article

The Wilf family, the owner of the Minnesota Vikings, has finalized its acquisition of Orlando City Soccer Club, becoming the Club’s new majority owners, it was announced on Wednesday.

The purchase includes Orlando City Soccer Club of Major League Soccer, the Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League, Exploria Stadium, and all related soccer assets, including the Orlando City Academy and Youth Soccer Network, and the Club’s two official training facilities, the Orlando Health Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park and the Orlando Health Training Ground at Sylvan Lake Park.



Mark Wilf, along with his brother Zygi and cousin Lenny, will be managing partners of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. Mark will serve as Chairman and Governor. The Wilf family has owned the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings for the past 17 years and they lead Garden Homes, the family’s real estate firm, a nationwide leader in retail, commercial, and private residential development.



"We are humbled to become stewards of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, clubs with strong and established foundations on the pitch, with renowned supporters and a passionate fan base, and in a community, we are extremely proud to represent," said new Chairman Mark Wilf.



"We have a great appreciation for Flavio Augusto da Silva and to the entire staff for all of our discussions and for the foundation that they helped build," Wilf continued. "We are committed to building a world-class organization, winning championships, investing in the growth and success of the Pride, and ensuring that we continue to give back to the Orlando community and make a meaningful difference."



The DeVos family will join the ownership group as a limited partner. The DeVos family has been part of the fabric of Orlando since purchasing the National Basketball Association’s Orlando Magic in 1991. Dan DeVos will serve as the family’s lead representative. Dan is chairman of the Orlando Magic and the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.



"We are also thrilled to welcome the DeVos family as part of our ownership group," Mark Wilf added. "Dan and the DeVos family are synonymous with Orlando sports and community. They are a valued and strong strategic partner as we move forward and work to create sustained success for Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride."



With the purchase of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, the Wilf family has dissolved its minority stake in 2020 MLS expansion side Nashville SC.



The Wilf family will be formally introduced and welcomed to Orlando at a media event and availability at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday, August 4. More details on this event will be forthcoming.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.