Orlando City SC Extends Multi-Year Partnership with FOX 35/FOX 35 PLUS

Orlando City SC and FOX 35/FOX 35 PLUS (WOFL/WRBW) have extended their multi-year partnership, just over two years after the initial agreement between the two parties. With the extension, FOX35 PLUS remains the Lions’ flagship station for all locally-televised matches across Central Florida.

"We are very happy to continue our relationship with the FOX family and for FOX 35 PLUS to remain as the Central Florida home for Orlando City Soccer Club," Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said of the announcement. "With all that we have endured in the last year, we are thrilled to be able to maintain this partnership and bring the beautiful game to our local community through a great network. FOX has been a steadfast partner for us over the last two seasons, and we’re excited to bring a new season of both exciting games and insider access to our fans this year."

"FOX 35 Plus is proud to continue our support of Orlando City and dedicated to delivering the home team MLS action that Lions fans demand," said Mike McClain, SVP/General Manager of FOX 35 Orlando & FOX 35 PLUS

Returning on the call this season will be Orlando City Play-by-Play Analyst Evan Weston and Color Commentator Miguel Gallardo, featuring on the Lions’ airwaves for the third-consecutive season.

Through the partnership, Orlando City and FOX 35/FOX 35 PLUS — which was also the home of the Lions in their inaugural MLS season — have been able to take fans behind the scenes with in-depth pre- and post-game shows, insider broadcast features, and specialty content surrounding marquee moments at both Club and international level.

To celebrate the start of the 2021 season, fans can tune into FOX 35 PLUS for the 2021 Orlando City Season Preview presented by Orlando Health, on Sunday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET, hosted by Weston and Gallardo. The two will break down the upcoming 2021 campaign, discuss some of the Club’s newest signings and preview some of the big matches on the horizon. The special preview show will also be the first opportunity for fans to watch the 2021 premiere of Bleed Purple, the Club’s Emmy-award winning docuseries.

In addition to hosting Orlando City matches, the FOX family of networks has cemented itself as the home for soccer on the national stage. In 2019, FS1 aired MLS All-Star Game from Orlando while the network is also the home for select U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Team matches, in addition to owning broadcasting rights to both the FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup.

City’s complete 2021 schedule, including details on locally-televised matches, and information on live streaming matches will be announced in the near future.