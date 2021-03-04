Orlando City SC announces 2021 preseason schedule

article

Orlando City SC has announced its preseason schedule ahead of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Led by Head Coach Oscar Pareja, the Lions began preseason on Monday, March 1 at the Orlando City SC Training Ground at Osceola Heritage Park.

Preseason will also feature an eight-day trip to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for training and a scrimmage. All preseason scrimmages will be closed-door.

The Lions will face off against a variety of different opponents throughout the preseason, set to open against Philadelphia Union on Monday, March 15 in Clearwater. The team will then return to Orlando to train at the Orlando City SC Training Ground for the remainder of the preseason.

Upon their return from Bradenton, the Lions will host New York City FC in a closed-door scrimmage on Thursday, March 18, followed by an additional scrimmage on Saturday, March 27 against a team to be named later.

City will then host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 31. Orlando City will close out its 2021 preseason with three additional scrimmages in the month of April, the first coming on Saturday, April 3 against Eastern Conference side Chicago Fire FC, followed by a scrimmage against Miami FC of the USL Championship on Tuesday, April 6.

To conclude their slate of scrimmages in preparation for the coming MLS season, the Lions will take on MLS is Back Tournament semifinalists Minnesota United FC in a closed-door contest on Friday, April 9.

The MLS Regular Season is set to kickoff on Saturday, April 17. The full preseason schedule can be found below.

2021 Orlando City SC Preseason Schedule:

Mon., March 1 - First Training of 2021 | Orlando City SC Training Ground

Sun., March 7 - Depart for IMG Academy

Mon., March 15 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. Philadelphia Union, Return from Bradenton

Thurs., March 18 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. New York City FC

Sat., March 27 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. TBA

Wed., March 31 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. FC Cincinnati

Sat., April 3 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. Chicago Fire FC

Tues., April 6 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. Miami FC

Fri., April 9 - Preseason Scrimmage vs. Minnesota United FC

Sat., April 17 - Start of MLS Regular Season

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.