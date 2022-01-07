Orlando City SC acquires Uruguayan midfielder César Araújo

article

Orlando City SC has acquired 20-year-old midfielder César Araújo from Montevideo Wanderers Fútbol Club of Uruguay’s Liga Profesional de Primera División, it was announced today. Araújo will join the Lions as a part of Major League Soccer’s U22 Initiative on a three-year contract with a Club option in 2025, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.



"We’re very excited about bringing César to Orlando and having him suit up in purple," said Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi. "He’s focused and energetic in the center and we expect that he’ll bolster and strengthen our midfield."



A product of the Wanderers’ youth academy system, Araújo joined Monetevideo’s first team in July of 2019. Since then, the 20-year-old midfielder has provided six assists in 63 appearances across all competitions with the Uruguayan club, including appearances in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.



The Montevideo native was named as the Wanderers’ Player of the Year in 2021 as a result of his play and also earned a nomination for the Premios AUF Best XI this season.