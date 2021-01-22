Orlando City SC acquires American goalkeeper Brandon Austin

article

Orlando City SC has acquired 22-year-old goalkeeper Brandon Austin on loan from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Austin joins the Lions, pending the receipt of his ITC, on a six-month loan with an option for an additional six months.

"The addition of Brandon to our roster is an exciting step in solidifying our 2021 roster and we’re expecting that his background from Tottenham’s academy and youth system will not only add a different perspective but also create further competition amongst our strong goalkeeping core," Orlando City EVP of Soccer Ops Luiz Muzzi said. "Having shown himself to be a promising young goalkeeper and leader in England, we are excited to see how his development continues with us this season."

A member of the England Youth National Team pool, Austin comes to Orlando following a loan spell with Danish side Viborg FF, where he made 14 appearances in goal for VFF in the 2019-20 NordicBet Liga where he posted one clean sheet over 1,260 minutes.

In previous seasons with the Tottenham Hotspur U23s, the 22-year-old goalkeeper has totaled seven shutouts in 44 appearances. The Hemel Hempstead native was also a mainstay on the club’s U19 UEFA team, captaining the side in six of their eight games and leading the team to a last-16 appearance in the 2018/19 competition.

A product of the Tottenham Hotspur youth system, Austin has made 78 competitive appearances across all levels of the Hotspur organization. Having made one friendly appearance for the United States U18 team against Slovakia’s U18s in 2017, the goalkeeper earned his first call-ups to the England U21 squad in October and November of 2019.

