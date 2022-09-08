Orlando City Lions make history with win over Sac Republic to take U.S. Open Cup

article

The Orlando City Lions made history on Wednesday before a sellout crowd, winning the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship in a 3-0 defeat of the USL's Sacramento Republic FC.

Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City its first-ever trophy as a Major League Soccer club. Torres' penalty kick in the 80th all but sealed it for the Lions, who had not won a title since joining Major League Soccer in 2015. Orlando native Benji Michel added a stoppage-time goal.

Sac Republic, which plays in the USL, was looking to become the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup championship in a quarter-century. The Rochester Rhinos won the title in 1999.

Torres' first goal came off a tap by Michel, a homegrown player signed before the 2019 season. The Uruguayan's goal prompted the sellout crowd at Exploria Stadium to chant "We want the cup!" Michel was fouled in the box to make way for Torres' penalty, then scored himself in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Orlando City had beaten the New York Red Bulls 5-1 in the Open Cup semifinals to advance to the title game. Sacramento advanced 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City in the semifinals. The Republic also downed the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy in Open Cup play.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Facundo Torres #17 of Orlando City celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half against the Sacramento Republic FC during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Exploria Stadium on September 07, 2022 in Orlando, Florid Expand

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Maalique Foster #99 of Sacramento Republic FC and Antônio Carlos #25 of Orlando City battle for possession in the second half during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Exploria Stadium on September 07, 2022 in Orlando, F Expand

Before Wednesday night, the closest the Lions came was in 2020, when they were runners-up in the MLS is Back tournament. Orlando City became the first Florida team to win a major pro soccer trophy since 2001 when the Miami Fusion won the MLS Supporters' Shield.

This was the 107th edition of the Open Cup, which was not played for the past two years because of COVID-19.

Over 25,500 were in attendance at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City SC announced after the match that the club will take its celebrations to the steps of City Hall in downtown Orlando on Thursday afternoon. The event is set to start at 12 p.m. ET. Hosted by former Lions goalkeeper Miguel Gallardo along with City’s sideline reporter Gabrielle Amado, the event will include speeches from City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando City Chairman Mark Wilf, and Head Coach Oscar Pareja, with the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy in full display.



The event is free and open to the public, with fans encouraged to come out and celebrate with the team and the Orlando community, as the Lions lift their first trophy in the MLS era.



U.S. Open Cup Champions by year

2022--Orlando City

2021--canceled

2020--canceled

2019--Atlanta

2018--Houston Dynamo

2017--Sporting Kansas City

2016--Dallas

2015--Sporting Kansas City

2014--Seattle Sounders

2013--D.C. United

2012--Sporting Kansas City

2011--Seattle Sounders

2010--Seattle Sounders

2009--Seattle Sounders

2008--D.C. United

2007--New England Revolution

2006--Chicago Fire

2005--Los Angeles Galaxy

2004--Kansas City Wizards

2003--Chicago Fire

2002--Columbus Crew

2001--Los Angeles Galaxy

2000--Chicago Fire

1999--Rochester Raging Rhinos

1998--Chicago Fire

1997--Dallas Burn

1996--D.C. United

1995--Richmond Kickers

1994--Greek-American

1993--San Francisco CD Mexico

1992--San Jose Oaks

1991--Brooklyn Italians

1990--AAC Eagles

1989--St. Petersburg Kickers

1988--St. Louis Busch Seniors

1987--Club Espana

1986--St. Louis Kutis

1985--Greek-American

1984--AO Krete

1983--New York Pancyprian-Freedoms

1982--New York Pancyprian-Freedoms

1981--Maccabi Los Angeles

1980--New York Pancyprian-Freedoms

1979--Brooklyn Dodgers SC

1978--Maccabi Los Angeles

1977--Maccabi Los Angeles

1976--San Francisco

1975--Maccabi Los Angeles

1974--Greek American AA

1973--Maccabi Los Angeles

1972--Elizabeth SC

1971--New York Hota

1970--Elizabeth SC

1969--Greek American AA

1968--Greek American AA

1967--Greek American AA

1966--Philadelphia Ukrainians

1965--New York Ukrainians

1964--Los Angeles Kickers

1963--Philadelphia Ukrainians

1962--New York Hungaria

1961--Philadelphia Ukrainians

1960--Philadelphia Ukrainians

1959--McIlvane Canvasbacks

1958--Los Angeles Kickers

1957--St. Louis Kutis

1956--Harmarville Hurricanes

1955--Eintracht

1954--New York Americans

1953--Falcons

1952--Harmarville Hurricanes

1951--German Hungarian

1950--St. Louis Simpkins-Ford

1949--Morgan-Strasser

1948--St. Louis Simpkins-Ford

1947--Ponta Delgada

1946--Chicago Viking

1945--Brookhattan

1944--Brooklyn Hispano

1943--Brooklyn Hispano

1942--Gallatin

1941--Pawtucket

1940--No final. Baltimore and Chicago Sparta shared title.

1939--Brooklyn St. Mary's Celtic

1938--Chicago Sparta

1937--New York Americans

1936--Uhrik Truckers

1935--St. Louis Central Breweries

1934--Stix, Baer and Fuller

1933--Stix, Baer and Fuller

1932--New Bedford Whalers

1931--Fall River Marksmen

1930--Fall River Marksmen

1929--New York Hakoah

1928--New York Nationals

1927--Fall River Marksmen

1926--Bethlehem Steel

1925--Shawsheen Indians

1924--Fall River Marksmen

1923--Paterson Silk Sox

1922--St. Louis Scullin Steel

1921--Brooklyn Robins Dry Dock

1920--Ben Millers

1919--Bethlehem Steel

1918--Bethlehem Steel

1917--Fall River Rovers

1916--Bethlehem Steel

1915--Bethlehem Steel

1914--Brooklyn Field Club

