Orlando City falls to New England in Eastern Conference Semi-finals

Orlando City SC saw its historic 2020 Major League Soccer season come to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling 3-1 to the New England Revolution at Exploria Stadium in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Júnior Urso scored the lone goal for the Lions in the match, his first in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Lions finish the year after having set Club records on both sides of the ball in the regular season, averaging 1.74 goals per game in the back of the net, while conceding just 1.09 goals per game. After a historic regular season, City would go on to win its first playoff game in its history in Round One of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs against New York City FC. In his first year at the helm, Head Coach Oscar Pareja finished as a finalist for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, while rookie forward Daryl Dike was a finalist for the AT&T Young Player of the Year award.