Orlando City falls 4-1 in road match against Inter Miami CF

Orlando City SC (13-14-6, 45 points) dropped a 4-1 decision on Wednesday night to Inter Miami CF (14-13-6, 48 points) at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale.

"Well, we understand the importance of this game, a rivalry, derby and we know what this kind of game means to the fans. We’re pretty disappointed not to perform the way we should. In that part, I take the responsibility," said head coach Oscar Pareja.

The defeat snapped a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions against City’s neighbors to the south, dating back to the start of the 2021 campaign, while Designated Player Facundo Torres set the Club’s single-season goal contributions record with his 12th assist of the year to add to his 12 goals to put his total at 24, breaking Nani’s single-season record of 23 set in 2019.

Torres’ assist came on a goal from Ercan Kara, who tallied his 12th across all competitions after entering the match as a halftime substitute.

With the loss, the Lions fell to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, now presented with a win-and-in scenario for Sunday’s Decision Day fixture against Columbus Crew SC.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.