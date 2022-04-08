Orlando City faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

article

Orlando City (2-0-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) takes on the Chicago Fire (2-2-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando is 1-1-1 against conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the MLS with seven goals led by Alexandre Pato with two.

The Fire are 1-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are the MLS leader conceding only one goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

Among top performers for the Lions, Pato has two goals and one assist for Orlando while Junior Urso has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR:

Orlando: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through five games while allowing 0.2 goals per game.

Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will head to Lower.com Field to face the Columbus Crew on Saturday, April 16. Kickoff for that match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be locally telecast on FOX35 PLUS.

