Orlando City draws Colorado Rapids 1-1 in open preseason

Orlando City SC hosted a preseason match open to the fans on Friday night, drawing Western Conference side Colorado Rapids 1-1 at Exploria Stadium.

The match marked the debut of Young Designated Player Facundo Torres, who was acquired recently from Uruguayan side Peñarol.

The Lions’ lone goal of the night came off the foot of center back Robin Jansson, who slid home a cross from Ruan three minutes into the game.