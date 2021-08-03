Orlando City closes out two-game home stint against Inter Miami CF

article

Orlando City SC (8-4-4, 28 points) returns home at the midweek to take on intrastate foes Inter Miami CF (3-8-3, 12 points) on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with coverage set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX 35 PLUS.



The match, presented by Publix, will be available to stream on LionNation TV in addition to being locally broadcast on FOX35 PLUS. The fixture will also be transmitted on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish. Tickets are available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.



"It’s another opportunity for us, in a short period of time, to keep adding the points and at the same time, we’re just getting the players now from the national teams coming back.," said Head Coach Oscar Pareja. "There are no doubts that we have in front of us a difficult game with a rival, we always respect them all and understanding that the priority for us is just to prepare for our next rival with all the energy. As we said last week after New York [City FC], we turn the page and move on to the next one. With that great victory against Atlanta [United] we move on as well and we are preparing the boys and we will be ready for the match."



The Lions will look to make it back-to-back victories against their neighbors to the south this season after earning a 2-1 victory in Ft. Lauderdale on June 25. Chris Mueller and Nani both found the back of the net in that fixture to earn the come-from-behind victory for the side on the night.



City comes into the match after overcoming two separate deficits to defeat Atlanta United FC in a 3-2 victory this past Friday at Exploria Stadium. Kyle Smith scored his first goal as a Lion to draw the two sides level before the half, with Silvester van der Water equalizing for City once more late in the second half. Nani would go on to net the game-winner, getting on the end of a cross from Van der Water in the 87th minute for his third deciding finish of the year.



Nani leads the Lions with eight goals this season, followed by Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel with three. Mauricio Pereyra holds the team-high in assists with seven on the year, good for second in the league.



Inter Miami comes into the match looking to build off a 2-1 victory over CF Montréal on Saturday night at DRV Pink Stadium. A second-half brace from Gonzalo Higuaín led the home side back from an opening finish from Montréal’s Joaquín Torres in the 20th minute of play.



Higuaín leads Miami with seven finishes on the year, while Gregore and Lewis Morgan sit tied for the team-high in assists with three apiece.



Following Wednesday’s match, the Lions head out on the road for their first visit to TQL Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.