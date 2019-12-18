Orlando City B to host Chattanooga on April 11 in 2020 USL home opener

article

Orlando City B will make its debut at its new home when it hosts the Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The Lions will play its first-ever match at Osceola County Stadium, the 5,400-seat stadium located on the grounds of the Orlando City SC Training Complex at Osceola Heritage Park. The game will be presented by Orlando Health.

Fans looking to become season ticket members can reserve their spot in line for seat location here. Group ticket information for the upcoming season can also be found at the link here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY. Single game ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Fans can reserve their spot to the home opener now through the Home Opener Holiday Pack presented by Orlando Health, which includes two (2) tickets to the 2020 home openers for Orlando City B (USL League One), Orlando City (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL). Details on that package, which also include two limited-edition coffee mugs, can be found here.

2020 will mark Orlando City B’s first season playing at Osceola Heritage Park and their second in League One.

The Lions will also serve as the opponent for three teams’ 2020 home openers. Orlando will start its 2020 United Soccer League (USL) League One campaign on Saturday, March 28 at New England Revolution II, new to League One in 2020, before traveling to face North Texas SC on Saturday, April 4. OCB will also travel to face Union Omaha on Saturday, April 25.

Information provided by OrlandoCitySoccerSC.com