Orlando City announces matches open to fan attendance at limited capacity

article

Orlando City SC on Wednesday announced three upcoming home matches that fans will be allowed to attend.

Exploria Stadium will be open to a limited number of fans, as the Lions host Nashville SC, Atlanta United, and Inter Miami CF in Phase One of Major League Soccer’s continuation of play schedule.

While fans will have the opportunity to return to Exploria Stadium, the venue will operate at a reduced capacity in order to follow social distancing guidelines. All fans will be required to wear masks when inside the venue, amongst other safety measures.

Key information on fans’ return to Exploria Stadium and a guide on game day protocols can be found on the Know Before You Go section on the club's website.

City hosts Nashville on Wednesday, Aug. 26 (7:30 p.m. ET), Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m. ET), and Inter Miami on Saturday, Sept. 12 (7:30 p.m. ET).

For those unable to attend in person, City’s Sept. 5 game against Atlanta United will be broadcast nationally on FOX 35 and Fox Deportes, while the Club’s remaining two home matches against Nashville and Inter Miami will be aired locally on FOX 35 Plus.

Advertisement

The complete, six-game phase one schedule can be found here.