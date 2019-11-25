Orlando City acquires 2020 MLS SuperDraft second round pick

article

Orlando City SC acquired a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) in the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft and the No. 11 pick in the 2019 MLS End-of-Year Waiver Draft from the New England Revolution. In return, the Revolution received the No. 3 overall pick in the Waiver Draft. Orlando elected to pass with the No. 11 pick.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City receives a 2020 MLS SuperDraft Second Round Pick (No. 39 overall) and the No. 11 selection in the End-of-Year Waiver Draft from the New England Revolution in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the End-of-Year Waiver Draft.