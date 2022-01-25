One-armed basketball player waiting to make college decision

Next Wednesday will be a big day for many high school athletes, as they sign to play sports at the next level.

But Life Christian Academy senior basketball player, Hansel Emmanuel Donato is waiting it out.

Right now he has several college offers, from Bethune Cookman and another from Tennessee State.

"I asked God for all of this. I haven’t complained since I arrived to the United States. I’m giving him thanks and working hard," Emmanuel Donato told FOX 35.

He's mastered hooping with one arm and draws a lot of attention from basketball fans for his athleticism and skills.

"When I step on the court, I want to showcase what I’m capable of. I’m focused on my thing because we can be distracted from we want," Emmanuel Donato said.

Emmanuel Donato is adjusting to life on the court and his new home in America.

He moved to Central Florida from the Dominican Republic last year.

"Since I came from the Dominican Republic, I’ve been getting used to it. Ever since, I’ve been understanding everything," Emmanuel Donato said.

"You really have to look at him and what he’s had to overcome and adapt to. And to see that he is doing all this with one arm…It really makes you want to look inward and say are you doing the best that you can," Life Christian Academy Athletic Director Charlin Bartelus said.