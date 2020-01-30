NFL using technology to improve health and safety of players

article

The NFL is in the process of testing new advances in instant replay, as well as communication between coaches and players. However, technology doesn't stop when you enter the stadium.

The NFL has chips in players' shoulder pads, in the ball, in the sticks, and on the goal line. The league is collecting all this data to try to improve the health and safety of the players, as well as the overall gameday experience. The person responsible is NFL CIO Michelle Mckenna, who learned her trade, where else but In Orlando, working for both Disney and Universal.