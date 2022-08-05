New England Revolution bring shutout streak into matchup against Orlando City

article

Orlando City SC (8-9-6, 30 points) welcomes fellow Eastern Conference side New England Revolution (6-7-9, 27 points) to Exploria Stadium on Back to School Night, presented by Ford. Kickoff is set for Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.



The matchup will be locally televised on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV, and transmitted on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9 in Spanish.



"It is another important week and another important match with it being tight in the standings," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "Surely, we have to recognize the importance of the moment to catch up with points. Playing against a rival that we played not long ago at their place in New England with a good performance. We still enter with motivation to get three points and be urgent."



Saturday’s match will be the second and final match between the two sides during MLS regular-season play. The Lions move into the month of August after having played eight matches in July, including a friendly against English Premier League side Arsenal FC and a 5-1 win in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals against the New York Red Bulls.



The two sides met at Gillette Stadium on June 15 earlier this season and played to a 1-1 draw. City conceded first after New England’s Carles Gil fired a curling effort from outside the box into the left corner of the net. The Lions equalized in the 35th minute when defender Robin Jansson drove the endline and sent a low shot across the face of goal and into the lower right corner of the Revolution net. Jansson’s goal served as his first and only goal of the season so far.



City enters the match after dropping a 2-1 decision to D.C. United at Audi FIeld on Sunday, July 31. Lions midfielder Júnior Urso opened the scoring with a ninth-minute finish off an Alexandre Pato assist. The goal was Urso's fourth across all competitions with Pato tallying his fifth helper of the year.



The Revolution are most recently coming off a 0-0 draw against Toronto FC. The match saw goalkeeper Djordje Petrović tally three saves, including a penalty-kick denial in the 81st minute to secure the club’s second-straight clean sheet. Petrović’s performance against Toronto also earned him his second MLS Team of the Week honors in just nine games with the Revolution.



Following Saturday’s match, the Lions head to Red Bull Arena to square off against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, August 13. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.