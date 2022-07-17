Expand / Collapse search

NBA legend, Daytona native Vince Carter talks Magic at annual youth camp

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 35 Orlando

Vince Carter hosts youth basketball camp

NBA legend and Daytona Beach native, Vince Carter hosted his annual youth basketball camp for the first time since before the pandemic.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - NBA legend and Daytona Beach native, Vince Carter hosted his annual youth basketball camp for the first time since before the pandemic.

About 125 kids are participating in a three-day camp this weekend at Mainland High School.

Carter has a lot of basketball knowledge to share. He played 22 seasons in the NBA – one of those years he was with the Magic. 

"I think they're heading in the right direction. They have a pretty darn good nucleus. To add Paolo into that group," Carter said. "I think his athleticism and ability to add to what they have. I thought he was the best pick for that group. Add some more veterans to that group, they have a chance to be very good."

As for Carter's camp, it's only three days this year, as Carter tries to ease back into things post-pandemic. But he hopes to have the camp back to being a week-long event in the near future. 