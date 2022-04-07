Montverde Academy basketball makes history as boy's and girl's teams win national championships

Montverde Academy made history on the basketball court.

Both the girl's and boy's basketball teams won the Geico High School Nationals, which no school has ever done before in the same season.

Montverde Academy celebrated both teams with a big on-campus parade.

"The girls really enjoyed it. They were on the back of pickup trucks, dancing and acting crazy. It was a good time," head girl's basketball coach Special Jennings said.

The girls defeated New Hope Academy en route to their first national championship. The boys beat Link Academy for their seventh title.

"This was a much different one for us, probably one of the harder ones. We had a lot of injuries where having a year when we had many more younger players involved in the team this year," boy's associate head coach Ray Miller said.

The Geico High School Basketball Nationals features the very best teams in the country.

Every squad in the tournament is nationally ranked, and there are plenty of top recruits.

So naturally, these kids get a lot of attention from big-time division I schools.

"It’s great for them to be able to see that their hard work is being sought out by the likes of a Dawn Staley, Joni Taylor, different coaches. It’s great for them," Jennings said.

"It says something about the culture of our school. It says something about Dr. Kesselring who’s been here for about 29-30 years and have helped build this program to this level," Miller said.

The kids have aspirations of playing at the next level, and also beyond, in the NBA and WNBA. They're on their right path towards doing so.

