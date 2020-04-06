Minor league athletes struggling financially

The Solar Bears saw the ECHL season canceled on March 16., not long after players stopped getting paid.

While ECHL players get to play the sport they love for a living, they’re definitely not rich.

The players association says the average weekly salary is about $700.

Solar Bears defenseman Alexander Kuqali says he’s thankful for his health and that he is able to help his family, but, financially, it hasn’t been easy.

He's attempted to file for unemployment benefits, but hasn't been able to get through as of yet.

He's also applied for jobs with companies like Amazon.

There is a fund established to help ECHL players through this period of unemployment. Click this link for more information or to donate.