Miami Dolphins release 2020 schedule

Sun., Sept. 13 at New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 1 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 20 Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field 8:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 4 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 11 at San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium 4:05 p.m.*

Sun., Oct. 18 at Denver BroncosEmpower Field at Mile High 4:05 p.m.*

Sun., Oct. 25 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.*

Sun., Nov. 1 LOS ANGELES RAMS Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.*

Sun., Nov. 8at Arizona Cardinals University of Phoenix Stadium 4:25 p.m.*

Sun., Nov. 15 NEW YORK JETS Hard Rock Stadium 4:05 p.m.*

Sun., Nov. 22 BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 29 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium 1 p.m.*

Sun., Dec. 6 CINCINNATI BENGALS Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.*

Sun., Dec. 13 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.*

Sun., Dec. 20 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.*

Dec. 26 or 27at Las Vegas RaidersAllegiant Stadium TBD TBD**

Sun., Jan. 3 at Buffalo Bills New Era Field 1 p.m.*

- All times Eastern and subject to change.

The full NFL schedule is available here: http://www.nfl.com/schedules/2020/REG1

All major sports and events have been postponed or canceled to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It's not yet clear what effect the virus will have on the NFL's schedule, but it appears that the league is pressing forward with a standard season schedule for now.

The NFL preseason traditionally kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game from Canton during the third week of July, then the regular season starts the second week of September.

The league did already say that international games will be canceled and rescheduled in the U.S.