Orlando Magic chasing play-in tournament spot in final stretch of NBA season

There are 23 games left in the NBA's regular season and the Orlando Magic have put themselves in striking distance of the postseason. During this final stretch, it's all about taking care of the details.

This means closing out those tight games and winning the ones they're supposed to win.

"We just want to make sure that we come out right, come out focused and have a good start to this end stretch of the year," forward, Franz Wager said.

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic is picked up by his teammates Chuma Okeke #3 and Markelle Fultz #20 against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on February 14, 2023 Expand

There isn't much room for error. The Magic have a 24-35 record and are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference – just four games back from the Toronto Raptors, who are 10th.

In each conference, the 7th through 10th-seeded teams will play in the NBA's play-in tournament.

"From the way in which we started, 5-20 to being 19-15 since that. It’s a credit to the work that our coaches have put in, the belief system that our guys have in one another and them just trusting the process," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

The pressure is on for this young Magic team. But players believe this is a very attainable goal.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head coach of the Orlando Magic Jamahl Mosley looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 09, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and a Expand

"We talked about it a lot. Our focus has to be on a higher level than we started the year especially," Wagner said.

"It means a lot. We get to take these last 20-something games and actually get to play for something. We’re going to have a lot of tough games, a lot of tough road trips. We got to be ready," rookie forward, Paolo Banchero said.

The Magic begin their quest for that play-in spot tomorrow as they host the Detroit Pistons.