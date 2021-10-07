Lyman hosting No. 1 Lake Mary for Thursday night match-up

It's a Thursday night version of FOX 35 Friday Night Football! FOX 35 Sports anchor Jessica Eley is in Longwood, where Lyman (0-5) is hosting No. 1 Lake Mary (5-0).

Eley spoke with both coaches ahead of the game. The weather appeared to be a factor as rain was moving into the region. There was a brief lightning delay but play resumed around 7:30 p.m.

"We're just trying to get better ourselves every day. We've been preaching that to our last team and had a lot of corrections to make, and that's what we worked on all week. We're just trying to get, you know, to perform at the highest level we can," said Lake Mary Head Coach Scott Perry.

"We tell our guys to live in the moment and not to let the moment be too big for you," said Lyman Head Coach Jermel Jones. "Just take it as a regular game. Enjoy the moment, go out there have fun, play fast, be physical and be great!"