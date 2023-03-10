Lions to host Houston Dynamo, Santos Laguna at Exploria Stadium in July 

article

Orlando City will take on the Houston Dynamo on July 21 and LIGA MX Side Santos Laguna on July 29 at Exploria Stadium, it was announced today by the Leagues Cup.

The Inaugural edition of the official Concacaf competition will see all 47 clubs (18 from LIGA MX, 29 from MLS) compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 21 – August 19, 2023.

Fans can secure their seat for either one of these matches by following the link here. City Season Ticket Members will have access to these matches as they are included in their Season Ticket packages. STMs can reach out to their respective Member Experience Rep for more information.

More information on the layout of the tournament was also announced today by the Leagues Cup. The top advancing club from each group will face a second-place team from a group in the same region. Due to the odd number of teams this year, the second-place team in Group 1 of the South region will enter the Leagues Cup 2023 bracket in the West region.

Following the Group Stage, the teams will compete in the single-game elimination Knockout Rounds, all the way until the Leagues Cup 2023 Final, which is set to be played on Saturday, August 19. The 2023 Leagues Cup champion, runner-up and third place finishing teams will all qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

If City fans are not able to make it out to Exploria Stadium for any of the matches, they will be able to watch the entire Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, which is available on all Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com

In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches in the United States and Canada.

For more tournament information including the full 2023 Leagues Cup schedule, visit LeaguesCup.com.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.