Lions host Rowdies in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday

Orlando City Soccer Club will host the USL's Tampa Bay Rowdies the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 20 at Exploria Stadium.

While this is not an MLS match, this is a big tournament with a chance for the Lions to win a trophy. The Lions and the Rowdies have not met in a competitive match since 2014.

The Rowdies are currently third in the USL Championship standings, coming off a 3-1 win over FC Tulsa this past weekend.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition is set to take place for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Open Cup is the oldest ongoing soccer competition in the United States and had been played 106 consecutive years since 1913 until the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

City holds a 13-9-3 record in the competition dating back to the 2011 campaign. The Lions’ best run in the Open Cup came in their last appearance in 2019, making it to the semifinals, falling to eventual champions Atlanta United. City’s run included the legendary "Running of the Wall" game against New York City FC at Exploria Stadium.

