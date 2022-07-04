Lions fall to D.C. United in Fourth of July match

article

Orlando City SC (7-7-4, 25 points) fell in a 5-3 scoreline to D.C. United (5-9-2, 17 points) on Monday night at Exploria Stadium. The match saw the Lions score a season-high three goals, with Facundo Torres, Ercan Kara and Alexandre Pato all finding the back of the net.



Torres opened the Lions’ account, coming off the bench at halftime to net his fourth goal across all competitions in 2022. Mauricio Pereyra earned the assist on the finish, notching his ninth helper of the year in MLS action, extending his team-high and putting his Club-record now at 33 assists.

Kara added another with his head off a free kick from Torres, good for his seventh league goal this campaign, with Pato rounding out the scoring from the penalty spot in the 80th minute to collect his fourth goal of the season across all competitions this year.



Earning the start on Monday night, defender Ruan recorded his 100th appearance as a Lion across all competitions, joining current teammates Robin Jansson and Tesho Akindele in the century club, as well as former Lions Chris Mueller and Cristian Higuita.



City returns home on Saturday, July 9, set to host Inter Miami CF at Exploria Stadium in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Tickets are available here or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.



Information provided by Orlando City SC.

