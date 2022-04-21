Lions advance to the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with win over Rowdies

article

Orlando City SC advanced to the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, defeating intrastate foe Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 at Exploria Stadium.

The match saw the rekindling of the I-4 Derby, the first head-to-head of the former USL opponents since 2014 when the two sides competed in two legs of derby play and the Third Round of the Open Cup.

With the victory, the Lions now sit at a perfect 7-0-0 in all competitions against the Rowdies.

Alexandre Pato and Júnior Urso each scored for the Lions on the night, now sharing the team lead for goals in all competitions at three apiece. The contest also saw Homegrown defender Thomas Williams make his first start for the First Team after making his MLS debut in Columbus this past weekend.

The Lions’ next opponent in the Open Cup will be determined on Thursday, at 12 p.m. ET in the Round of 32 draw.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.

