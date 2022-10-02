Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs looking to make jump in second year

Expectations were high for Jalen Suggs when he entered the NBA last season.

But after a rocky rookie campaign filled with injury, he's ready to prove himself in year two.

Suggs called his first NBA off-season a ‘summer of separation.’

"I think everything right now is really gelling and flowing in a great way," Suggs told FOX 35 during Magic Media Day.

The former 5th overall pick worked on the obvious, his shooting consistency. Suggs averaged 11.8 points per game on 36 percent shooting.

But he said his biggest gain was mental.

"The mental side is a huge part of the game. I think it’s something that people neglect a lot. When you’re not in a good mental space, when you’re not playing with a clear mind. It’s almost impossible to come out and perform at your highest level," Suggs said.

Suggs said his family and close friends are helping him keep a clear mind. He's also choosing to stay off social media for the time being.

Suggs only played in 48 games last season, as he was dealing with an ankle injury. He had surgery to address a slight stress fracture in May.

With that injury hopefully behind him, Suggs is fighting to find his place in a very crowded back court.

"Focus on the little tings with my jump shot, doing the same thing every time, finishing, decision-making, getting the reps in. All of that is really good. I’m seeing improvements in all of it. I’m ready to put it all together," Suggs said.