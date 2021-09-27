Isaac talks COVID-19 vaccines at Orlando Magic's media day

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac says he’s not anti-vaccine. But he doesn’t want to get the COVID-19 shot and he stands by his decision.

"I thank God I’m grateful that I live in a society where vaccines are possible and we can protect ourselves and have the means to protect ourselves. But with that being said it is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice," Jonathan Isaac said during the Magic’s media day on Monday.

Isaac is responding to a Rolling Stone article that labeled him an "anti-vaxxer." He says it’s a misrepresentation.

"I didn’t come to my current vaccination status by studying black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences. I have nothing but the utmost respect for every health care worker," Isaac said.

RELATED: NBA vaccine mandate: All personnel interacting with players, referees required to be vaccinated

Isaac isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. He had COVID and believes he has the antibodies to fight off another possible infection.

"The craziness of it all, to not be able to say it should be everybody’s fair choice without being demeaned or talked crazy to," Isaac said.

The NBA isn’t requiring players to get the shot, but they are encouraging it by setting certain protocols. Unvaccinated players won’t be able to eat, fly or ride buses with their vaccinated teammates.

Other Magic players respect Isaac’s decision.

"I’m vaccinated myself. My family’s vaccinated. But I would encourage people to do their research," Mo Bamba said.

The NBA says 90 percent of the league is fully vaccinated.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.