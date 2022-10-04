Inter Miami takes win streak into match with Orlando City

article

Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) is on the road Wednesday when the Lions face Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) in Fort Lauderdale, with match time set at 8 p.m. EDT

Inter Miami heads into the matchup as winners of three games in a row. Orlando is coming off a difficult result, losing to New York City FC 2-1 on Sunday.

Miami is 9-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents and ninth in the Eastern Conference with 131 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game. Orlando is 10-11-3 in Eastern Conference games and has a 6-1-1 record in games it records two goals.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Orlando won the last meeting 1-0.

Leonardo Campana has scored 10 goals with one assist for Miami while Gonzalo Higuain has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games. For the Lions, Ercan Kara has 10 goals and three assists for Orlando while Facundo Torres has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

The match will be televised on FOX 35 PLUS and LionNation TV, while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9 in Spanish.



