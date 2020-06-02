High school football players react to George Floyd’s death, protests

Professional and college athletes from all over the country have been posting reactions to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the resulting protests and riots.

Here in Central Florida, young athletes are reacting as well.

"There needs to be a change. There needs to be a change. This keeps happening and it needs to stop," said Timmy McClain Jr., a rising senior quarterback at Sanford Seminole High School.

Teammate and fellow rising senior, defensive lineman Joshua Lyles said it's been difficult to deal with what's happened.

“Disturbing." Lyles said, "What happened in Minneapolis was very disturbing to my family and many people who are African Americans.”

Both say the message is important and they have strong opinions about how people can best make their voices heard.

“We need to make a change in the places it's happening. We need to make a change in the courthouses," McClain said. "They need to hear us."

Lyles said, “I wouldn’t say rioting is the right way to go. I would feel like protests are the best way to handle this type of situation. We just all need to love each other. Spread equality. When it comes to black people and white people, we need to come together and settle our differences. Just peace and love."