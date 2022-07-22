Gus and Kristi Malzahn host 'Ladies Knight' event, talk football

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn and his wife, Kristi hosted about 450 UCF fans for the annual ‘Ladies Knight’ event on campus Thursday evening.

The women got to meet the Malzahn's, take a tour of UCF football facilities, and learn more about the game of football.

It's a fun event, aimed at connecting the program with Knights fans before the season kicks off.

Kristi isn't taking this moment for granted after her health battle this past year. She says she's very thankful for Knight nation's support and can't wait for the season to start.

"It has been a very humbling and honoring thing. it was one of those things where you learn don't take anything for granted because it was very sudden and kind of intense," Kristi Malzahn told reporters on Thursday. "But I'm very honored and very humbled that the people have been so kind and generous to let me have him for a little bit.

UCF's move to the Big 12 is on the horizon. This is the program's final year playing in the AAC.

While everyone is anticipating this jump to a power five conference, head coach Gus Malzahn says he wants to focus on making this season the Knight's best one yet.

"From a coach's standpoint, you take it one game at a time and one year at a time. It's great that we're going to go in the Big 12. But this is a real conference with real teams. Obviously one of them made the final four last year, so we're going to have to play really good football to have a chance to win," Gus Malzahn said.