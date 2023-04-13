FOX Sports unveils 2023 USFL on FOX schedule
LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports has unveiled its 2023 USFL broadcast team that includes the return of veteran broadcaster and Emmy Award-winner Curt Menefee alongside critically acclaimed analyst Joel Klatt. In addition, esteemed play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, celebrated analyst Mark Sanchez, along with a duo of sideline analysts, and former quarterbacks Brock Huard and Devin Gardner will contribute to the network’s comprehensive USFL coverage.
Three new cities host USFL games this season including Memphis, Detroit, and Canton (Ohio), along with last year’s hub in Birmingham. Season 2 for the USFL begins with the Philadelphia Stars taking on the Memphis Showboats from Memphis and the New Jersey Generals battling the defending champion Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 4:30 PM ET on FOX.
The 2023 USFL 10-week regular season will run through mid-June airing on FOX and FS1, followed by playoff games and the final championship set for Sunday, July 2 from Canton, Ohio on FOX.
2023 USFL Television Schedule
Week 1
Saturday, April 15:
- Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats at 4:30 PM ET – FOX
- New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, April 16
- Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers at 6:30 PM ET – FS1
Week 2
Saturday, April 22
- Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions at 7:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, April 23
- Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars at 7:00 PM ET – FS1
Week 3
Saturday, April 29
- Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers at 7:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, April 30
- New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
Week 4
Saturday, May 6
- Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars at 1:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, May 7
- Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers at 6:30 PM ET – FS1
Week 5
Saturday, May 13
- Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, May 14
- Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers at 3:00 PM ET – FOX
Week 6
Saturday May 20
- Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, May 21
- New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars at 12:00 PM ET – FS1
- New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
Week 7
Saturday, May 27
- Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
- Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers at 9:00 PM ET – FS1
Sunday, May 28
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals at 5:30 PM ET – FS1
Week 8
Sunday, June 4
- Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals at 1:00 PM ET – FOX
- Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
Week 9
Saturday, June 10
- Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers at 12:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, June 11
- Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals at 7:00 PM ET – FOX
Week 10
Saturday, June 17
- Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats at 4:00 PM ET – FOX
Sunday, June 18
- New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers at 4:00 PM ET – FS1
- Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers at 7:00 PM ET – FOX
Playoffs
The playoffs will be held on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 (FOX), with the Championship Game to be played on Sunday, July 2.