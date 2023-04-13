FOX Sports unveils 2023 USFL on FOX schedule

article

FOX Sports has unveiled its 2023 USFL broadcast team that includes the return of veteran broadcaster and Emmy Award-winner Curt Menefee alongside critically acclaimed analyst Joel Klatt. In addition, esteemed play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, celebrated analyst Mark Sanchez, along with a duo of sideline analysts, and former quarterbacks Brock Huard and Devin Gardner will contribute to the network’s comprehensive USFL coverage.

Three new cities host USFL games this season including Memphis, Detroit, and Canton (Ohio), along with last year’s hub in Birmingham. Season 2 for the USFL begins with the Philadelphia Stars taking on the Memphis Showboats from Memphis and the New Jersey Generals battling the defending champion Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 4:30 PM ET on FOX.

The 2023 USFL 10-week regular season will run through mid-June airing on FOX and FS1, followed by playoff games and the final championship set for Sunday, July 2 from Canton, Ohio on FOX.

2023 USFL Television Schedule

Week 1

Saturday, April 15:

Philadelphia Stars at Memphis Showboats at 4:30 PM ET – FOX

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, April 16

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers at 6:30 PM ET – FS1

Week 2

Saturday, April 22

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions at 7:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, April 23

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars at 7:00 PM ET – FS1

Week 3

Saturday, April 29

Memphis Showboats at Houston Gamblers at 7:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, April 30

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Week 4

Saturday, May 6

Houston Gamblers at Philadelphia Stars at 1:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, May 7

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers at 6:30 PM ET – FS1

Week 5

Saturday, May 13

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, May 14

Memphis Showboats at New Orleans Breakers at 3:00 PM ET – FOX

Week 6

Saturday May 20

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars at 12:00 PM ET – FS1

New Jersey Generals at Houston Gamblers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Week 7

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers at 9:00 PM ET – FS1

Sunday, May 28

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals at 5:30 PM ET – FS1

Week 8

Sunday, June 4

Memphis Showboats at New Jersey Generals at 1:00 PM ET – FOX

Michigan Panthers at New Orleans Breakers at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Week 9

Saturday, June 10

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers at 12:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, June 11

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals at 7:00 PM ET – FOX

Week 10

Saturday, June 17

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats at 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers at 4:00 PM ET – FS1

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers at 7:00 PM ET – FOX

Playoffs

The playoffs will be held on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 (FOX), with the Championship Game to be played on Sunday, July 2.