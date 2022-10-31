FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25K jackpot playing World Series challenge

article

How many total runs will be scored in the game?

I think it’s telling that this game has a total of eight runs per FOX Bet when, in the past, we’ve often seen seven. That we’re getting deeper into the series and the weather won’t be incredibly cold in Philadelphia tonight leads me to believe it’s OK to trust the market. Take 8-9 runs.

Which team will throw the most strikeouts and how many will they have?

Going back to the bullpen statistics, even though the Phillies have been more effective, it has not been with the strikeout. Their rate in the postseason is only 30.4%, which is slightly better than league average. However, McCullers’ K% is 25.6%. Houston’s bullpen can strike out a lot of hitters, but I’ll take the Phillies here but with a modest 6.

Which team will have the most hits and how many will they have?

Because I am expecting a slightly higher-scoring contest that the Astros win, they should have several hits tonight. Because Syndergaard & Co. may try to keep the ball down, there may not be a lot of home runs beyond the usual suspects, so I like 10. Again, think of multiple paths where this number could hit. If this game goes into extra innings, a higher number would also make more sense.

Which team will have the most combined individual baserunners left on base and how many will they have?

Because I have the Astros with a lot of singles and doubles but also some strikeouts, this may be a high number. If they have 10 hits but eight of them are singles and doubles, add to that a smattering of walks, and you have a lot of possibilities. I like 11-12.

Which team will have the most at-bats and how many will they have?

Let’s do some simple math. There are 27 at-bats for the Astros at a minimum (remember, plate appearances are different because they include walks), and 10 hits is the number I like, so let’s go with 37.

Which team will win and by how many runs?

Even though the series is shifting to Philadelphia and the scene will be electric, Astros hitters are too much to withstand over the course of any series. Houston will win this game by a 6-3 score, so three runs is my pick.

